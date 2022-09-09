It's now or never

Santa Fe is one of the first stops on the Emerson Quartet’s farewell tour. The band is breaking up after a sterling 46-year run, during which it released more than 30 records, won nine Grammy Awards, three Gramophone Awards, and routinely received reviews such as, “With musicians like this there must be some hope for humanity,” from The Times, London.
They first played together as students at the Juilliard School of Music and began touring professionally in 1976. Most string quartets have a first and second violin, but Eugene Drucker and Philip Setzer rotate in Emerson Quartet’s two positions. Lawrence Dutton is the violist; the cellist is Paul Watkins, who was just heard here in an excellent performance of Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time with the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival.
Quartets by Mozart, Maurice Ravel, and Dmitri Shostakovich, along with Anton Webern’s Six Bagatelles for String Quartet, are the Emerson’s repertory for their Performance Santa Fe-sponsored concert. See them at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., $35-$115, with discounts available, 505-984-8759, performancesantafe.org
