Germán López is bringing the sound of Spain’s Canary Islands to New Mexico, playing original music that blends aspects of flamenco, jazz, and West African rhythms on his timple. It’s a small, five-stringed instrument that sounds like a cross between a guitar and a ukulele, and he’s widely recognized as one of its most masterful performers.
López will be joined by Spanish guitarist Antonio Toledo for an Albuquerque performance on their “Canela y Limón”(“Cinnamon and Lemon”) tour. The title references Canary Islanders’ favorite additions to coffee as well as the duo’s 2016 recording of the same name. Think of it as island music for the 21st century.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9; Chatter, 912 Third St. NW, Albuquerque; $22 in advance, $27 day of show; 505-886-1251, ampconcerts.org; masks and either proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID test required
