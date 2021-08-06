The third installment of the Jumanji franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), follows the adventures of four high school students who are sent to clean the school’s basement as punishment for misbehaving. There, they discover a magical video game system and begin to play, soon finding themselves sucked into the world of Jumanji, where they appear as real-life, adult versions of the game’s characters. They must rely on each other to finish the game in order to escape. The fantasy adventure screens at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, as part of the Santa Fe Railyard Park movie series. It’s presented by Del Norte Credit Union. The screening takes place at the performance lawn in the heart of park (740 Cerrillos Rd.). The film is rated PG-13, and the screening is open to all ages. Chairs, blankets, and picnics are welcome, but alcohol is not permitted. Reserve a free spot at tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/373504 (suggested donation of $10). Driving directions and parking information is available at railyardsantafe.com/north-railyard.
Into the wild: 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' at the Railyard Park
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
