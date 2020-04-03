Ideal escapism

One Man, Two Guvnors

James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, first came to America’s attention when he snagged the 2012 Best Actor Tony Award for his sidesplitting performance in the racy British farce One Man, Two Guvnors. Richard Bean’s brilliant adaptation of Carlo Goldoni’s commedia dell arte classic The Servant of Two Masters is set in Brighton, the seedy seaside resort infamous for its naughty postcards, just as the Swinging Sixties are heating up. The New York Times presciently called it “ideal escapism for anxious times.” It can be now seen on the National Theatre’s YouTube channel for seven days starting April 2 at 12 noon. Don’t miss this free screening. 

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.