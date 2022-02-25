Free love (and gratitude)

If you didn’t get a valentine from that certain someone on Feb. 14, despair not. The Santa Fe Symphony Chorus is sending lots of affection your way via its free “With Love and Gratitude” concert on Sunday, Feb. 27.
The pay-what-you-wish program is bracketed by the two most famous “Alleluias” in the choral repertory, opening with Randall Thompson’s and closing with Mozart’s. Selections in between include the barcarolle from Offenbach’s The Tales of Hoffmann, two pieces by Santa Fe composer David Beatty (“Arise My Love” and “Virtue”), “Zueignung” (an early work by Richard Strauss), and John Rutter’s “Thy Perfect Love.” Carmen Flórez-Mansi conducts the chorus and featured soloists Kathleen Echols-Crumbacher, Kelsea Martinez-Eggleston, Kehar Koslowsky, Stephen Fasel, and Travis Bregier.
3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, 131 Cathedral Pl., pay-what-you-wish admission, santafesymphony.org. Masks required for those age two or older.
