Popular string band Lone Piñon plays traditional music of the Southwest with contemporary energy, inspiring old and young alike to take a spin around the dance floor. The trio offers a repertoire of conjunto duets, New Mexican rancheras and swing, Hispanic Texan and Tohono O’odham fiddle tunes from Arizona, and styles from Michoacán. Singing in English and Spanish, Lone Piñon plays a livestream concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, as part of Albuquerque Museum’s Virtual Third Thursday series. The concert is preceded at 6 p.m. by a reading from Mary Oishi, Albuquerque’s poet laureate, and a 6:30 p.m. yoga class led by YogaZo. Free. ampconcerts.org
Fiddle play
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
