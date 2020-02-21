February Fivesome

Bretano Quartet: from left, Mark Steinberg (violin), Serena Canin (violin), Nina Lee (cello), and Misha Amory (viola)

 JÜRGEN FRANK

If there’s one thing music critics and audiences have always agreed on, it’s that “sublime” applies to Franz Schubert’s String Quintet in C Major, especially its elegiac second movement. Most composers added a viola to the standard foursome; Schubert’s choice of a second cello gives the work greater emotional depth. The visiting Brentano String Quartet and guest cellist Wilhelmina Smith perform it here under the Santa Fe Pro Musica banner, along with the New Mexico premiere of Steven Mackey’s string quintet Joy Rhythm Study. The concert is at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at St. Francis Auditorium, 107 W. Palace Avenue. Tickets are $20-$100 ($12 for students) from 505-988-4640 or sfpromusica.org. There’s a free, no-tickets-necessary lecture-demonstration at 10 a.m. the same day, also at St. Francis Auditorium. 

