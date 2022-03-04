Fantastically stylish friends

Severall Friends, New Mexico’s premier early-music group, returns to live performance with “From the Heart,” a concert at San Miguel Chapel featuring 17th-century music in the “fantastic style” from Austria and Germany.
Faced with issues including wars, famines, and pandemics, such composers as Heinrich Biber, Dietrich Buxtehude, and Johann Herman Schein responded by creating music in a new stylus fantasticus. In it they united an inventive and virtuosic point of view with older dance forms, resulting in music that combines eloquence, energy, and emotion. The featured performers are Elizabeth Blumenstock and Cynthia Black, violin, Lisa Grodin, violin and viola, Jeffrey Smith, viola, Mary Springfels, viola da gamba, and Kathleen McIntosh, harpsichord.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5; San Miguel Chapel, 401 Old Santa Fe Trail; $20 in advance from severallfriends .org (no sales on-site); proof of COVID vaccination required
