Everything in context

The Santa Fe Desert Chorale is going big this year with “Insights and Sounds,” a new full-day symposium on contemporary issues related to its summer repertory.
The event, which is co-hosted by Acequia Madre House, features experts from an impressive variety of fields in three discussion sessions — one for each of the chorale’s concert programs — with a 20-minute musical excerpt from the highlighted program ending each session.
All 24 of the chorale’s singers will participate, led by artistic director Joshua Habermann.
For “Pilgrimage,” the chorale’s survey of music from the lands circling the Mediterranean Sea, the subject is unity and peacebuilding through the arts. For “Mystics and Mavericks,” music that celebrates 1,200 years of female thinkers and innovators, the subject is pioneering women and their creative processes. “The Sounding Sea” provides the foundation to explore freshwater conservation in New Mexico.
Featured panelists include Fattah Abbou (Tamazight musician/Desert Chorale guest performer), Itzik Goldberger (board member of Tomorrow’s Women), Barbara Bentree (filmmaker/musician), Estella Loretto (Native American sculptor), Morika Vorenberg Hensley (Santa Fe Watershed Association), and Patricia Quintana (Rancho La Fina Lamb and Wool).
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, Acequia Madre House, 614 Acequia Madre, $60 (including catered lunch), 505-988–2282, desertchorale.org