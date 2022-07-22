Everything in context

The Santa Fe Desert Chorale

The Santa Fe Desert Chorale is going big this year with “Insights and Sounds,” a new full-day symposium on contemporary issues related to its summer repertory.

The event, which is co-hosted by Acequia Madre House, features experts from an impressive variety of fields in three discussion sessions — one for each of the chorale’s concert programs — with a 20-minute musical excerpt from the highlighted program ending each session.

All 24 of the chorale’s singers will participate, led by artistic director Joshua Habermann.

