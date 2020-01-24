The slang term “vibe” emerged in the 1960s to express instinctive feelings, but in the last few years, it’s exploded as lingo to describe an exciting, welcoming sense of place where people can let their freak flags fly. Performing as Modern Johnny, singer and multi-instrumentalist Theo Katzman’s forthcoming release, Modern Johnny Sings: Songs in the Age of Vibe, reveals that his vibe is anchored in late 1970s AM radio reminiscent of Stevie Wonder, Hall and Oates, and the falsetto parts of Steely Dan. Katzman plays at Meow Wolf (1352 Rufina Circle) at 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27. Rhett Madison opens. Tickets to the 21+ show are $17.50-$22.50; 505-395-6369, meowwolf.com.
