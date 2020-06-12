You’ll consider yourself outrageously fortunate if you watch Slings and Arrows, a Canadian dark comedy that’s in part a send-up of the country’s Stratford Festival. In its three broadcast seasons, Slings and Arrows won 13 Gemini Awards (Canada’s Emmys) and widespread critical acclaim, with the Los Angeles Times calling it “As great a show as television has brought forth, in this or any other age.” It takes place at the artistically and fiscally challenged Burbage Theatre, where the company members somehow manage to weave Shakespearean storylines into their personal and professional lives every season. The first focuses on their Hamlet, the second on Macbeth. It’s available from Acorn TV (acorn.tv), which is currently offering a seven-day free trial, perfect for the 18 episodes of this binge-worthy show.
Dysfunction in the ranks: "Slings and Arrows"
Mark Tiarks
