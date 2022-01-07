Dynamite duo, Dunlap and Fribgane

Guitar virtuoso Bruce Dunlap has been playing since age 3. His acoustic guitar draws on jazz, classical, and ethnic traditions to create an eclectic sound that JAZZIZ Magazine called “stirring” and “intellectually satisfying.”
Director of the non-profit GiG Performance Space in Santa Fe, he appears live at the venue with Morocco-born musician Brahim Fribgane, whose sound is steeped in the varied musical styles of North African, Berber, Arabian, and other cultures. Fribgane honed his signature style through numerous collaborations and the influence of many international traditions.
The event is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8. Tickets are $22 (available at gigsantafe.tickit.ca). Masks are required.
