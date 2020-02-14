Duke City Invasion

Red Light Cameras

Red Light Cameras are beloved in Albuquerque and around New Mexico for their catchy, danceable tunes that sound both totally modern and ripped straight from MTV’s ’80s playlist. Strains of new wave, punk, alt-country — and sometimes a bit of 1960s girl-group — pop into the voice of lead singer Amanda Machon. In a word, Red Light Cameras are fun. They play at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at Meow Wolf (1352 Rufina Circle). The night also boasts a trio of Albuquerque-based guest acts: Jessie Deluxe, The Riddims, and Sweet Roll. Tickets to the 21+ show are $16; 505-395-6369, sfevents.meowwolf.com

