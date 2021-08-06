Different strokes: folk and bluegrass fest features a stellar lineup

Dave Payne and Salt Cedar

Expect music and theatrical entertainment at a day-long festival on the Bridge Patio at Santa Fe Brewing Company (37 Fire Place, santafebrewing.com/taproom/the-bridge), where local impresario Joe T. West merges his love of folk music with his passion for theatrics. Featured at the event, which is billed as Professor Joe T. West’s Psychedelic Folk and Bluegrass Festival, is the long-anticipated, one-time reunion of bluegrass trio Mary and Mars (mandolinist Sharon Gilchrist, guitarist Ben Wright, and bassist Josh Martin). The event is sponsored by AMP Concerts, and the lineup includes the New Mexican string band Lone Piñon, the folk trio HOTH Brothers, the four-piece, Madrid-based folk band Dear Doctor, and the honky-tonk, rock, and psychedelic folk band Dave Payne and Salt Cedar. The festival starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets are $27 in advance ($30 the day of the show) and can be purchased at tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/376420 or by calling 505-886-1251. This is a 21 and older show.

