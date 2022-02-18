Dancing in the cathedral

It will probably be too cold for much dancing in the streets on Sunday, Feb. 20, but there could be some in the cathedral, thanks to Voces8.
Founded in 2003 by brothers Paul and Barnaby Smith, former choristers at Westminster Abbey, the British a capella octet has released more than 20 albums, (most on the prestigious Decca label) toured internationally, and performed with many of the music world’s leading orchestras and ensembles. “Choral Dances,” the group’s Santa Fe program, juxtaposes Renaissance and Baroque music with jazz and pop tunes. Featured composers include Bach, Palestrina, William Byrd, and Orlando di Lasso along with Irving Berlin, Nat King Cole, Jerome Kern, and Van Morrison.
7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, 131 Cathedral Place; $35-$95, with discounts available; 505-984-8759, performancesantafe.org; masks and either proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test required.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.