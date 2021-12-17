Dance like everybody is watching

As winter approaches, temperatures drop, and the holidays approach, you might get the urge to work up a festive sweat with other whirling, perspiring humans. If it’s been a while since you hit the dance floor — or you never stop shaking it — you can get your Christmas groove on this weekend with the Free Funk ’n Soul Holiday Get Down Booty Ball & Benefit.
The evening features The Sticky Live Funk, with lead singer and funk master Peter Williams, old-school rock and soul from The Ron Crowder Band, and a hip-hop dance set from DJ Dynamite Sol.
The event is at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery (2791 Agua Fria St.). Admission to the show is free, but donations are encouraged. Proceeds benefit St. Elizabeth’s Shelter. Mask and proof of COVID vaccination or negative test within 72 hours required. 505-393-5135, tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com
