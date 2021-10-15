Celebrate clarinetist Eddie Daniels’ 80th birthday and the release of his new album, Night Kisses, and enjoy a fine meal at Dave’s Jazz Bistro at the Santa Fe School of Cooking (125 N. Guadalupe St., 505-983-4511, santafeschoolofcooking.com). The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.
This is a homecoming for Daniels, who inaugurated the Jazz Bistro with a sold-out performance in 2019. The Grammy Award-winning musician first came to the attention of jazz audiences as a tenor saxophonist with the Thad Jones-Mel Lewis Orchestra in 1966. He received his master’s degree in clarinet from New York’s prestigious Juilliard School and is equally at home playing jazz and classical music.
He’ll be joined by John Rangel on keyboard, John Trentacosta on drums, and Terry Lee Burns on bass.
A three-course prix fixe menu, which includes a vegetarian option, will be served. See the menu and register at santafeschoolofcooking.com/Dave_s_Jazz_Bistro or call 800-982-4688. The cost is $250 (gratuity included).
Masks are encouraged and proof of vaccination required.
