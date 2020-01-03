YACHT’s 2019 album, Chain Tripping, is conceptual to a fault — yet it’s poppy enough to fool a casual listener into thinking it’s 10 simple tracks of electronic dance fluff. In reality, every sound on Chain Tripping is a piece of the band’s back catalog that they broke down using artificial intelligence, flattened into code, and reassembled into entirely new songs. Think language poetry written by robots, reinterpreted by sculptors, and turned back into music. YACHT plays Chain Tripping in its entirety at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Meow Wolf (1352 Rufina Circle). Tickets to the all-ages show are $15-$18; 505-395-6369, santafe.meowwolf.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.