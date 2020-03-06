Building castles outside Spain: guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas

Hailed as an ambassador of Spanish culture, guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas, the official tourism ambassador for the Spanish province La Rioja, has played in more than 40 countries. He’s also lent his talents to the world’s most prestigious orchestras, including the National Orchestra of Spain, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Plácido Domingo, who recorded the 2018 album Volver with Sáinz Villegas, has called him “the master of the guitar.” During his career, the virtuoso soloist played for the Spanish Royal Family and other international heads of state, and remains a tireless innovator and interpreter of Spanish classical guitar. Flamenco percussionist Nacho Arimany and bassist Pedro Giraudo join Sáinz Villegas for a 7:30 p.m. performance on Tuesday, March 10, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.). Tickets range from $29 to $115; 505-988-1234, tickets.lensic.org

