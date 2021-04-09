Adam Swanson, the only four-time winner of the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest, will perform ragtime and early jazz in a virtual concert for Southwest Arts’ Concerts on the Couch series. His program includes Scott Joplin’s “The Easy Winners,” the traditional tune “Frankie and Johnny,” and “Pinetop’s Boogie Woogie” by Clarence “Pine Top” Smith. Also featured is “Along the Santa Fe Trail” from the 1940 film Santa Fe Trail. The movie premiered at the Lensic Theater during a two-day fiesta featuring its stars, including Errol Flynn, Olivia de Haviland, Raymond Massey, and Ronald Reagan. They were part of a Hollywood entourage that arrived on a chartered 17-car railroad train. Swanson’s concert is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, and can be viewed for a week afterward. Tickets are $15 from southwestarts.org.
Boogying along the Santa Fe Trail
Mark Tiarks
