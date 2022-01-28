Blues streak

Mike Zito

One of the most lauded blues artists working today, Texas-based blues musician Mike Zito began playing guitar at the age of 5 and made a name for himself as a teenager in the St. Louis, Missouri, music scene. Then came a string of critically acclaimed albums and a nomination for Best Rock Blues Album at the Blues Music Awards for his 2011 album Greyhound.

More albums followed, including Rock ‘N’ Roll (2019), a tribute to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry; Quarantine Blues (2020), which was recorded during the coronavirus pandemic; and his latest, the forthcoming Blues for the Southside, a double live album slated for release in February.

AMP Concerts presents Zito live at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Tumbleroot Brewery. Tickets are $25 in advance (available at tickets.holdmy ticket.com/tickets/385382) and $30 on the day of the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is 21 and older without parent or guardian. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required. Tumbleroot Brewery, 2791 Agua Fría St., 505-303-3808, tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com

