THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED
Since its origins in the African American communities of New Orleans, jazz has evolved into the most prevalent and dynamic of American musical genres. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, say hello to the newly formed Santa Fe Music Collective Legacy Band when they perform at the Museum Hill Café (710 Camino Lejo). The group is an outgrowth of the nonprofit Santa Fe Music Collective, which seeks to advance knowledge and appreciation for jazz through educational programs and performances. The lineup of New Mexico musicians features John Trentacosta on drums, Bob Fox on piano, Alex Murzyn on saxophone, Terry Burns on bass, and Christine Fawson on trumpet. Their inaugural concert features the music of modern jazz mainstay Blue Note Records recording artists such as Freddie Hubbard, McCoy Tyner, Kenny Dorham, Joe Henderson, and Horace Silver. Tickets are $25 ($20 for SFMC members); call 505-946-7934 for ticket availability, santafemusiccollective.org.
