Birth, death, music, and art

Arvo Pärt, photo Kaupo Kikkas

The second event in a new collaboration between the Santa Fe Symphony, the Museum of New Mexico Foundation, and Bishop’s Lodge pairs a curator-led tour of The birth, death, and resurrection of Christ, an exhibit at the New Mexico Museum of Art, with related music. The performance segment consists of Arvo Pärt’s Stabat Mater, Heinrich Biber’s Mystery Sonata No. 11, and Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1. A wine-and-hors-d’oeuvres reception takes place between the gallery talk and the performance. It’s at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at 107 W. Palace Ave. Admission is free but requires advance registration; for ticket info, contact the Museum Foundation at 505-216-0829. 

