Bio-rhythms: Kodo celebrates the Earth with taiko drumming

Kodo, photo Takashi Okamoto

 TAKASHI OKAMOTO

Kodo, a Japanese drumming group based on Japan’s Sado Island, has a mission to popularize the rhythmic sounds of taiko: ensemble drumming that uses a broad range of percussive instruments. Kodo debuted in 1981 at the Berliner Festspiele in Berlin, Germany, and has since performed more than 6,500 concerts internationally. The word “kodo” has a double meaning in Japan: a mother’s heartbeat, felt in the womb, and “children of the drum.” In Kodo: Earth Celebration, a special video performance created exclusively for the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic .org), the famed taiko drummers perform at outdoor venues around Sado Island as part of its annual Earth Celebration cultural festival. The video is available to stream through Friday, April 11. Tickets are $15 (free for Lensic members) and are available at lensic.org /events/kodo. 

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.