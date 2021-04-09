Kodo, a Japanese drumming group based on Japan’s Sado Island, has a mission to popularize the rhythmic sounds of taiko: ensemble drumming that uses a broad range of percussive instruments. Kodo debuted in 1981 at the Berliner Festspiele in Berlin, Germany, and has since performed more than 6,500 concerts internationally. The word “kodo” has a double meaning in Japan: a mother’s heartbeat, felt in the womb, and “children of the drum.” In Kodo: Earth Celebration, a special video performance created exclusively for the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic .org), the famed taiko drummers perform at outdoor venues around Sado Island as part of its annual Earth Celebration cultural festival. The video is available to stream through Friday, April 11. Tickets are $15 (free for Lensic members) and are available at lensic.org /events/kodo.
Bio-rhythms: Kodo
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
