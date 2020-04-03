Best of bel canto

The 2017 production of Vincenzo Bellini’s Norma

Santa Fe doesn’t see much true bel canto opera, so the Metropolitan Opera’s free streaming of Vincenzo Bellini’s Norma is a welcome opportunity to experience one of the genre’s best examples. And while bel canto means “beautiful song,” it’s not just about star soloists making pleasant noises while the plot glides by in the background. That’s especially true for Norma, in which the title character almost murders her two sons, then perishes with their father in a funeral pyre. The 2017 production stars soprano Sondra Radvanovsky, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, and tenor Joseph Calleja. It’s available from 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, until 4:30 p.m. the following day, from metopera.org or the Met Opera on Demand apps for Apple, Amazon, and Roku devices.

