Founded as a side project of the Allman Brothers Band by lead guitarist and Grammy Award-winning vocalist Warren Haynes and bass guitarist Allen Woody, Gov’t Mule released their first, self-titled album in 1995. Haynes was recruited by Allman Brothers founder Dickey Betts as guitarist for the Dicky Betts Band and joined the formerly split Allman Brothers when they reunited in 1989. Woody, an eight-year veteran of the Allman Brothers Band, died in 2000 after Gov’t Mule released their fifth LP, Life Before Insanity.
Known for their improvisational jams and a melding of genres — rock, Southern rock, blues, R&B, jazz, and more — Gov’t Mule’s recorded more than 20 live and studio albums, including Heavy Load Blues (2021), which amassed critical praise on release and topped the Billboard Blues Albums chart. The current lineup includes Haynes on guitar and vocals, percussionist Matt Abts, multi-instrumentalist Danny Louis, and bassist Jorgen Carlsson.
They play The Bridge at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Tickets are $40 in advance ($45 on the day of the show) and are available at sfnm.co/GovtMule or by calling Hold My Ticket at 505-886-1251. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Bridge, Santa Fe Brewing Company, 37 Fire Place, 505-424-3333, santafebrewing.com/taproom/the-bridge