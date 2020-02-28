Norteños have the rare opportunity to hear one of the country’s foremost violinists in the historically informed Baroque performance field when Elizabeth Blumenstock brings her fiddle, made by celebrated luthier Andrea Guarneri in 1660, to Los Alamos and Santa Fe. Concertmaster of the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and the American Bach Soloists, Blumenstock also has nearly 100 recordings to her credit. She’s joined by harpsichordist Matthew Dirst for a program of duos by J.S. Bach at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos, 1738 N. Sage Loop, and on Saturday, Feb. 29, at San Miguel Chapel, 401 Old Santa Fe Trail. Tickets are $20 (free for students with ID) from severallfriends.org.
Random Acts
Bach to the Past
Mark Tiarks
