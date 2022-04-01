Bach is back

The New Mexico Performing Arts Society is the state’s most eclectic performing arts group, with offerings that range from zarzuela to baroque cantatas to flute immersion workshops and performances.
It’s celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and its annual Bach Society concert on Sunday, April 3, offers the opportunity to hear selections from several masterpieces, including J.S. Bach’s Easter Oratorio and the Cantata No. 4 (Christ lag in Todesbanden). Works by Palestrina and Handel are also on the program, which will be conducted by Artistic Director Franz Vote and features eight vocalists and eight instrumentalists.The performance is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 50 Mt. Carmel Road.
Tickets $20-$60, 877-466-3404 (Hold My Ticket), nmpas.org/tickets; mask wearing and proof of vaccination required
