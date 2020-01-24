In a career that spans more than 60 years, jazz hard bop drummer Albert “Tootie” Heath played with some of the most influential musicians in the genre, including John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Nina Simone, Herbie Hancock, and Yusef Lateef. Heath is the brother of double bass player Percy Heath and tenor saxophonist Jimmy Heath, and together their influence has shaped the history of modern jazz. Heath appeared on nearly 100 albums since first recording with Coltrane for the 1957 release Coltrane. The Tootie Heath Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Paradiso (903 Early St.). Along with Heath on drums, the trio includes Bert Dalton on piano and Colin Deuble on bass. The doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, available through the Santa Fe Music Collective; 505-946-7934, santafemusiccollective.org.
