AMP Concerts returns with a new series of 10 concerts, Emerging from the Pandemic with ..., featuring a lineup of Albuquerque’s best musicians and bands at the new outdoor venue Casa Flamenca (401 Rio Grande Blvd. NW, Albuquerque). Kicking off the series, which goes through June 12, is Emerging from the Pandemic With Revíva, featuring the city’s own multilingual Burqueño, reggae, and rock band. Known for their soul-stirring, positive vibes, Revíva got their start performing at small local venues for friends and family and rose to become one of New Mexico’s hottest bands, opening for major players like The Wailers, Ozomatli, and Fishbone. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 14 (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets are $20 and are available at ampconcerts.org /event/373291/revva or holdmyticket.com /tickets/373291. Visit ampconcerts.org to see the full lineup of Emerging from the Pandemic with ...
Antidote for the pandemic blues
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
