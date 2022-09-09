An A-list kick off

There’s a new face on the podium for the Santa Fe Symphony’s first concert this fall, with guest conductor JoAnn Falletta leading the orchestra. She was the first woman to serve as music director of a major American orchestra, has made more than 70 recordings, several of which won Grammy Awards, and in 2021 was named by Gramophone magazine as one of the 50 top conductors, a group that includes Leonard Bernstein, Claudio Abbado, Riccardo Muti, and Georg Solti.
Her program opens with a work by Lili Boulanger, a phenomenally talented French composer who died in 1918 at the tragically early age of 24. Her D’un Matin du Printemps (On a Spring Morning) was written as she knew she was dying, but its extremes of energy and intimacy show no trace of it. Violinist Nikki Chooi joins Falletta and the orchestra as the soloist in two more works by French composers, Ernest Chausson’s Poème and Maurice Ravel’s Tzigane. The finale, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, is a classic orchestral showpiece, thanks to its brilliant orchestration and many opportunities for solos by the principal players.
4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., $22-$80, 505-988-1234, lensic.org
