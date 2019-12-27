Among the best of orchestral: The Brandenburg Concertos

Johann Sebastian Bach’s six Brandenburg Concertos don’t have a specific connection to the holiday season, other than Santa Fe Pro Musica’s performance tradition, but they’re some of the most joyous music ever written. Highly varied in style and orchestration, the best known are No. 2, with an aeronautically lofty solo trumpet part; No. 5, with its virtuoso writing for harpsichord; and No. 3, which those of a certain era will remember fondly (if perhaps a bit purple-hazily) from the first Switched-On Bach album in the late 1960s. 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, and Monday, Dec. 30; St. Francis Auditorium, 107 W. Palace Ave. Tickets are $30 to $100; 505-988-4640, sfpromusica.org.
