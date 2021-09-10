All the world's a stage: ¡Globalquerque! returns

All the world’s a stage
Albuquerque’s 17th annual world music and culture celebration, ¡Globalquerque!, comes to the National Hispanic Cultural Center (1701 4th St. SW, 505-246-2261, nhccnm.org) this month with performances on two concert stages on the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s Plaza Mayor.
Confirmed acts include legendary songstress Maria de Barros of Cape Verde, up-and-coming Diné/San Carlos Apache singer and guitarist Sage Bond, and innovative Ethiopian electric violinist Kaethe Hostetter.
The event features the world premiere of Ozomatli founding member Raul Pacheco’s new project ManBoyBrown and a closing performance by the ¡Globalquerque! Latin All-Stars, which includes Pacheco, maestro accordionist Beto Jamaica, and members of Nosotros, Baracutanga, and Lone Pinon, all reimagining each other’s songs.
¡Globalquerque! kicks off with a KUNM-hosted Global Headphone Dance Party ($10) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, and continues with performances on Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday. Sept. 18 ($40-$60 in advance; $45-$70 on the days of the shows; children 13-17 are $20-$30; children 12 and younger are free). 505-724-4771, globalquerque.org/tickets
