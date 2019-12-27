Lensic Presents and Santa Fe-based conductor Joe Illick are collaborating on a brand-new musical event to cap the year: a Dec. 31 concert featuring The New Year’s Eve Orchestra in a program of perennial favorites. Hear Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with soloist Augustin Hadelich, Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, Opus 84, and Mozart’s celebratory motet “Exsultate, jubilate” (“Exult, rejoice”) with soprano Adelaide Boedecker. A family-oriented open rehearsal at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, gives everyone a chance to celebrate. It’s followed by the concert itself at 5 p.m., Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St. $20 (open rehearsal), $30 to $80 (concert). 505-988-1234, lensic.org.
