It’s all Beethoven, all the time for the New Mexico Philharmonic’s season-opening trio of concerts.
Pianist Olga Kern, who won the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in June 2001, and her son, pianist Vladislav Kern, join the orchestra on the three consecutive evenings for a Beethoven Festival that includes four of the composer’s five piano concertos.
It all starts on Thursday, Sept. 30, with the first two concertos, preceded by the Egmont overture. Friday, Oct. 1, brings the Fidelio overture, the third piano concerto, and Symphony No. 5. Saturday, Oct. 2, features the bombastic Wellington’s Victory (a precursor to Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture) and wraps up with the “Emperor” concerto, No. 5.
See them at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 6 p.m. on Saturday, Popejoy Hall, 203 Cornell Drive NE, Albuquerque. Tickets are $22-$90. 505-925-5858, nmphil.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.