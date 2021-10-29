Choruses and choral groups were particularly hard-hit by the pandemic, but they’re now starting to emerge.
The first opportunity to hear the Santa Fe Symphony Chorus is especially attractive — a pay-what-you-wish performance of Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, 131 Cathedral Place.
Faure’s Opus 48 is one of the most beloved pieces in the choral repertory, thanks to its unique point of view. A requiem is traditionally a somber lament for the dead, but Faure, a religious skeptic, suffused his with serenity and grace.
“Everything I managed to entertain by way of religious illusion I put into my Requiem,” he said shortly after finishing its first version, “which moreover is dominated from beginning to end by a very human feeling of faith in eternal rest.”
