A 'Twinkle' transformation

Grove Music, the highly respected reference authority, says of him, “Next to Liszt he ranks as the most versatile Hungarian musician, influencing generations in all spheres of musical life.” He was one of the greatest pianists of all time, a conducting teacher whose students included Georg Solti, a composer who excelled in almost every genre, and frequent purveyor of a sense of humor rare in 20th-century music. Who could it be other than Ernst von Dohnányi?
“Who?” I hear you ask. For no valid reason, he and his music have almost vanished from sight, but an upcoming Santa Fe Symphony concert features one of his most characteristic pieces, Variations on a Nursery Song for piano and orchestra. The song is “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” and, tongue firmly in cheek, Dohnányi created virtuosic variations on the tune in recognizable styles ranging from Viennese waltzes to Tchaikovsky symphonies to Wagnerian Sturm und Drang.
Kenny Broberg, winner of the 2021 American Pianists Awards, is the soloist in this delightful work and in César Franck’s Symphonic Variations. The suite from The Firebird, one of Igor Stravinsky’s earliest successes, is the program finale. 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., $22-$80, 505-983-1414, santafesymphony.org