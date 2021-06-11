A taste of what's coming

Joseph Illick

Award-winning concert pianist and composer Joseph Illick, artistic director of the Fort Worth Opera and former executive and artistic director of Performance Santa Fe, presents an insightful and entertaining exploration of the upcoming Santa Fe Opera season in Four Scores in 2021. Illick’s performance includes selections from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, John Corigliano’s Lord of Cries, and Benjamin Britten’s Midsummer Night’s Dream. The virtual performance (filmed inside the Lensic Performing Arts Center) takes place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. The online events include a silent auction (beginning Saturday, June 12) of over 100 items, including art, dining experiences, unique items from the Santa Fe Opera stage, and SFO festival season posters. The performance and auction are fundraisers for the Guilds of the Santa Fe Opera (guildsofsfo.org), which is sponsoring the event. Tickets are $20 (available at one.bidpal.net/guilds/ticketing). A link to view the performance will be sent to all registrants on the morning of Thursday, June 17. The auction ends at 10 p.m. that evening, following Illick’s performance, with time to browse the auction items. 

