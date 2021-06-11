Award-winning concert pianist and composer Joseph Illick, artistic director of the Fort Worth Opera and former executive and artistic director of Performance Santa Fe, presents an insightful and entertaining exploration of the upcoming Santa Fe Opera season in Four Scores in 2021. Illick’s performance includes selections from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, John Corigliano’s Lord of Cries, and Benjamin Britten’s Midsummer Night’s Dream. The virtual performance (filmed inside the Lensic Performing Arts Center) takes place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. The online events include a silent auction (beginning Saturday, June 12) of over 100 items, including art, dining experiences, unique items from the Santa Fe Opera stage, and SFO festival season posters. The performance and auction are fundraisers for the Guilds of the Santa Fe Opera (guildsofsfo.org), which is sponsoring the event. Tickets are $20 (available at one.bidpal.net/guilds/ticketing). A link to view the performance will be sent to all registrants on the morning of Thursday, June 17. The auction ends at 10 p.m. that evening, following Illick’s performance, with time to browse the auction items.
A taste of what's coming
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Legacy of the San: Historic Sunmount Sanatorium changed the face of Santa Fe
- Culture uncanceled: Local performance groups begin the journey back
- Star Codes, June 4 to 0
- The poetry in the prosaic: Painter Randall Exon
- Cosas: Kathleen McCloud's 'Out of the Blue'
- Strike a pose
- Tribal translucence: ‘Clearly Indigenous’
- ‘The vast dappled regions between darkness and light’
- Recent poetry by New Mexico authors
- Off the beaten track: Midtown Bistro
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.