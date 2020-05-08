Who wouldn’t want to see Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, and Audra McDonald in matching white bathrobes, drinking “quarantinis” and singing “The Ladies Who Lunch” from the musical Company? The correct answer is no one. Now everyone can see it, thanks to Take Me to the World. This 90th birthday tribute to Stephen Sondheim was an online fundraiser for Artists Striving to End Poverty and featured a phalanx of Broadway stars, all performing from their homes. It’s two-plus hours of incredible songs from Sutton Foster, Mandy Patinkin, Kelli O’Hara, Neil Patrick Harris, Linda Lavin, and Randy Rainbow, to name just a few. Do not miss the finale under any circumstances, when the age-defying Bernadette Peters sings “No One Is Alone” from Into the Woods unaccompanied and with heart-rending simplicity. Take Me to the World is now available on YouTube.
A Sondheim songfest: "Take Me to the World"
Mark Tiarks
