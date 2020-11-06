Since its 1981 premiere at the Loretto Chapel, the Santa Fe Women’s Ensemble (505-303-8648, sfwe.org) has captivated audiences with choral performances at the Santuario de Guadalupe, the Santa Fe Opera, the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, and the First Presbyterian Church, among other local venues. In 2008, the long-running ensemble took to the world stage, performing in Italy and in Santa Fe sister cities in Spain and the United Kingdom. Now, to celebrate its 40th season, the ensemble takes its varied repertoire of many centuries and cultures to a virtual format. The free program, Still Singing, includes performances of composer Z. Randall Stroope’s “There Is No Rose,” a carol based on a text from the 15th century. The singers will be accompanied by Carla Kountoupes on violin and Bill Epstein on piano; ensemble-commissioned composer Linda Rice Beck’s “Gloria” and “Hinei ma Tov,” accompanied by Charly Drobeck on flute; and Nancy Grundahl’s arrangement of “He Came Down,” a traditional song from Cameroon, featuring Marty Wilder on percussion. The event takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, and is available on YouTube (youtu.be/ewUyTsHaJbs).
A ruby anniversary: The Santa Fe Women's Ensemble's virtual concert
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
