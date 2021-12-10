One of the better-kept secrets at St. Francis Auditorium won’t be as much of a secret soon.
The auditorium’s pipe organ, which is almost completely out of sight and hasn’t been played for the public since 2014, has just been completely refurbished.
Most of it is still out of sight — the 2,000-plus pipes are behind a tall carved screen on stage right — but it’s now ready to make its sonic reappearance with a concert by Maxine Thévenot on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.
Her career has included performances at Westminster Abbey in London and the Cathédrale Notre-Dame in Paris. Thévenot’s concert here includes music by J.S. Bach and Johannes Brahms, as well as by several contemporary composers, plus traditional holiday music.
St. Francis Auditorium, New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave; tickets $7.50-$15; nmartmuseum.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.