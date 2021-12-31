A new home for jazz

They’ve played with jazz giants such as James Moody, Mose Allison, and Della Reese. Now the Robert Fox Trio plays the new Club Legato in Santa Fe.
Fox, a pianist and composer, was born and raised in Buffalo, New York, and earned degrees in music from Berklee College and the University of Miami. He’s been a Santa Fe resident since 1993 and was the original pianist and music director for two Straight Up jazz quintet CDs: Live Jazz in the Desert (1996) and No Need for Words (2002). Rounding out the trio are Straight Up founder and jazz drummer John Trentacosta and bassist Al Ehrich. T
he trio appears live at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1. There is no cover charge, but reservations are encouraged. Club Legato, 125 E. Palace Ave., 505-988-9232, lacasasena.com/clublegato
