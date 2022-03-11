A musical journey through the Emerald Isle

The members of the leading Irish ensemble Danú hail from the Counties Waterford, Cork, Dublin, and Donegal and formed as part of the Emerald Isle’s delegation to the annual Lorient Inter-Celtic Festival in Brittany, France.
They released their debut, self-titled album in 1997 to critical acclaim and were signed to a multi-album record deal with the U.S.-based recording label Shanachie Entertainment in 1999. The powerhouse ensemble play fast-paced traditional Irish music and original compositions on flute, tin whistle, button accordion, fiddle, guitar, and bouzouki in high-energy performances. Joined in 2016 by vocalist Nell Ni Chróinín, Danú performs a mix of vocal and instrumental music.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Danú at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. Tickets ($25-$59) are available at popejoypresents.com, at the University of New Mexico Ticket Offices at the UNM Bookstore (2301 Central Ave. NE, Albuquerque), or by calling 505-277-4569. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required. Popejoy Hall, 203 Cornell Dr., Albuquerque, 505-277-8010, popejoypresents.com
