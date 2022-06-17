A midsummer night's dream

Scandinavia, which contains the nations of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, has its share of musical and gastronomic traditions. It also has a history of traditional dress, some of which developed in direct response to political and social upheaval, which is the subject of the exhibition Dressing with Purpose: Belonging and Resistance in Scandinavia (through Feb. 19, 2023) at the Museum of International Folk Art.
In conjunction with the exhibit, experience a Scandinavian-themed evening at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, on Milner Plaza (706 Camino Lejo). The event, Midsummer Magic on Museum Hill, includes Scandinavian-inspired hors d’oeuvres, a specialty aquavit cocktail, wine and beer, and traditional Scandinavian flower crown decorations. A highlight of the evening is live music by New Mexico duo Scott and Johanna Hongell-Darsee, who perform traditional Scandinavian/Celtic ballads and tales, forging links between European and North American story-singing traditions. Their narrative singing is known for its haunting, magical, and mesmerizing qualities.
The exhibition will be open during the event. Purchase tickets ($75) at eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit exhibitions and education programs at MOIFA. — Museum of International Folk Art, 706 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1204, internationalfolkart.org