A love letter to the Old West

Two-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and activist Eliza Gilkyson is among the most respected folk, roots, and Americana musicians working today. The Taos-based musician is the daughter of songwriter and folk musician Terry Gilkyson and sister of famed X and Lone Justice guitarist Tony Gilkyson. She released her first album, Eliza ‘69, in 1969 while living in Santa Fe and has since made appearances on National Public Radio, Austin City Limits, and Air America Radio, in addition to touring solo and in support of Richard Thompson, Patty Griffin, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Dan Fogelberg.
An inductee into the Austin Music Hall of Fame, Gilkyson returns to her musical roots in Santa Fe for an upcoming release show of her latest CD, Songs from the River Wind, her love letter to the Old West. Presented by AMP Concerts, the live show takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, in St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico Museum of Art. Appearing with Gilkyson will be The Rifters, a Western band featured on the new album. Tickets are $32-$46 and available at tickets.holdmyticket .com/tickets/385123 or by calling 505-886-1251. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required.
St. Francis Auditorium, New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave., 505-476-5072, nmartmuseum.org
