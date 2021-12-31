A classic act for New Year's Eve

Add a touch of class to your holidays by joining longtime Santa Fean Joe Illick, now music director of the Fort Worth Opera, and a specially assembled New Year’s Eve Orchestra for a concert at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.
The program begins with selections from Jean Sibelius’ Finlandia, Mozart’s Requiem, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, all featuring the choral group Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico. Violinist Augustin Hadelich joins the soiree for the finale, Sibelius’ Violin Concerto.
Families are invited to the 1 p.m. open rehearsal, which offers special pricing of $5-$20, on Friday, Dec. 31; tickets for the 5 p.m. performance are $30-$80. All patrons must wear masks. Those 12 and older must provide proof of full vaccination or negative results from a recent Covid test. Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic .org —
