A classic act for New Year's Eve

Conductor Joe Illick

Add a touch of class to your holidays by joining longtime Santa Fean Joe Illick, now music director of the Fort Worth Opera, and a specially assembled New Year’s Eve Orchestra for a concert at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.

The program begins with selections from Jean Sibelius’ Finlandia, Mozart’s Requiem, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, all featuring the choral group Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico. Violinist Augustin Hadelich joins the soiree for the finale, Sibelius’ Violin Concerto.

Families are invited to the 1 p.m. open rehearsal, which offers special pricing of $5-$20, on Friday, Dec. 31; tickets for the 5 p.m. performance are $30-$80. All patrons must wear masks. Those 12 and older must provide proof of full vaccination or negative results from a recent Covid test. Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic .org — 

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.