Aretha Franklin earned the moniker “the Queen of Soul” in the 1960s, after such hits as “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” took her to the top of the charts. The world lost Franklin in August 2018 when she died from a lengthy pancreatic illness, at her home in Detroit, surrounded by friends. Santa Fe Salutes Aretha in a free, all-ages show at 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Railyard Plaza (1607 Paseo de Peralta). Local musicians, including Busy McCarroll, Dewitt Bolden, and Stephanie Hatfield, will cover her songs. For more information call 505-603-8134 or go to tinyurl.com/yx9v6qhw.
Random Acts