Positive pop: Andy Grammer at the Lensic

When Andy Grammer broke into the mainstream as an upbeat guitarist and crooner in 2011, the entertainment world he stepped into was a much darker place.
Antiheroes, tension, and moral ambiguity were in vogue, as evidenced by the success of TV shows such as Netflix’s Black Mirror, HBO’S Game of Thrones, and, of course, AMC’s bleak and gritty Breaking Bad, which began airing three years earlier.
Grammer, who is set to perform his successful brand of positive pop on Sunday, June 5, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, happily acknowledged that audiences’ appetites for earnestness has grown — and he’s more than happy to deliver.
“I was smiling before it was cool,” Grammer says. “Sincerity and hope that is grounded, there’s a real moment for that right now ‘cause it’s a hard time. I have a song called ‘Don’t Give Up on Me,’ and when you play that song, it really hits in a way that it didn’t before.”
Among the song’s encouraging lyrics: “We’ll make it to the other side … like lovers do.”
Love and overcoming adversity are major themes on Grammer’s four albums (a fifth, yet-to-be-titled long-player is due out this year), which maintain a relaxed, soulful groove through confessional songs, as well as those vowing loyalty and kindness to companions or hinting at better days to come.
Grammer’s biggest hit, the multiplatinum “Honey, I’m Good,” reached No. 3 on the Billboard adult contemporary chart; “Keep Your Head Up,” “Good to be Alive (Hallelujah),” “Fresh Eyes,” “Give Love,” Smoke Clears,” and “Fine by Me” all landed in the top 30.
His Santa Fe performance will be the fifth of 20 planned on the second leg of his The Art of Joy tour. Grammer says he can’t recall visiting The City Different previously.
“We’re excited to branch into a new market, and I was excited to come check it out,” he says.
Santa Fe is one of the smallest markets on the current leg of the tour, which kicked off May 31 in Austin, Texas, and ends June 23 in Atlanta.
Like many performers who were sidelined by the pandemic, Grammer is giddy — and grateful — to be pursuing his passion again. Even the preparations to return to the road thrilled him, he says.
Before the first leg of the tour, “I was a little out of shape vocally. I had to get a voice coach. It was just so fun, just remembering muscle memory.”
Of course, the biggest payoff came on stage, where Grammer is joined on the tour by three horn players, a bass guitarist, a keyboard player, a drummer, and a guitarist.
“Every time I set up with that band, I realize how lucky I am,” he says. “To get to throw a show after two years of this pandemic? It’s not lost on me how lucky that is.”
In a review of a February performance in Boston, The Harvard Crimson wrote that Grammer knows how to make an audience feel appreciated and loved, and that he touched on dark moments from his life when addressing the crowd.
Indeed, while joy is the theme of Grammer’s tour, his songs’ subject matter can be somber.
He says he has to avoid watching audience members’ emotional reactions or risk getting caught up in them himself.
“I have a song called ‘She’d Say’ that I wrote from my mother’s perspective to my daughter,” Grammer says. “My mom passed when I was 25. I have to keep delicate about how deep I feel that one every night, because then I can’t think. If you’re crying, you can’t sing very good.”
The poignant first line of “She’d Say”: “You never got to meet your grandma did ya?”
At 38, Grammer has spent more than one-quarter of his life in the music business — peppered with numerous TV performances and a stint on Dancing with the Stars in 2015. His perspectives have evolved considerably in that time.
“I used to think I was more special than I was,” he says. “Now I see everyone in their own way is going through big stuff. … The further I go, I realize we’re all going through the same thing.”
Playing for a wide variety of audiences has taught Grammer just how alike most people are, although they might not realize it.
“There’s a lot of polarization and lack of context in our country right now,” he says. “I know I love people from every part of this country. It usually goes, if I don’t understand where someone is coming from, it’s [a matter of] my not understanding, not that they’re stupid.”
As for performing, paid audiences are a sea change from Grammer’s early days of busking in Southern California — an experience he chronicles in the song “Biggest Man in Los Angeles” from his 2011 self-titled debut album. And seeing faces on the first leg of his tour provided an inspiring shot of normalcy.
“The crowds were so excited to be back,” Grammer says. “We all needed it so bad.”