Pop smarts, country feel: Sean McConnell

Though he’s only 34, Sean McConnell is already entering his third decade of songwriting — with a collection of A-list pop and country clients that includes Tim McGraw, Meat Loaf, Brad Paisley, Martina McBride, and Rascal Flatts. Last year, his breakthrough No. 1 country song “Mercy,” co-written with Brett Young, was certified double platinum. But like many industry songwriters, the troubadour saves some of the best stuff for himself and his fans.
A year ago he released Secondhand Smoke on the indie imprint Big Picnic Records. Recorded and performed almost entirely by McConnell in his home studio, the album is full of hook-laden songs that swerve between stripped-down Americana and polished, cinematic pop. It’s the smooth pairing of twang and tempo at which McConnell excels. On the third season of the TV show Nashville, Christina Aguilera, acting as aspiring country crossover crooner Jade St. John, performs McConnell’s song “Shotgun” in the songwriters’ haven The Bluebird Cafe.
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Gig Performance Space, fans of McConnell can see the artist perform twice — as both a headliner and as one-third of the opening act My Sister, My Brother with Garrison Starr and Peter Groenwald.
Since his first musical release in 2000, at the age of 15, McConnell has quietly built an international fan base for his own work and touring shows, in addition to songwriting for other artists. In an interview with Pasatiempo, the singer says he was surprised by how quickly the album picked up buzz.
“Secondhand Smoke doing as well as it did and becoming a fan favorite has been a really wonderful gift to me,” McConnell says. “A lot of time it really takes a record a year or two to be embraced and have people sing it back to you at shows. This one, it felt like right off the bat everybody knew the songs.”
The album’s title and opening track are a homesick flashback to childhood memories of being driven around town by a cigarette-smoking father. “When I am laughing till I’m crying at a joke/When I smell the scent of secondhand smoke/I go right back riding shotgun in a gold sedan/1980 something, me and my old man.”
“Lyrically, well, I’m a sucker for nostalgia. That song is very autobiographical, I came by it honestly,” McConnell says. “This album was a massive departure for me, where I was able to enter a space I could experiment lyrically. This is the first record that I’ve ever recorded this way at my house studio. I played everything on the record, minus a few instruments. It allowed me to take my time and explore the sonic textures of the record.”
Other songs are more expansive, like “Shaky Bridges,” which reckons with the murky ethics of life as a songwriter for hire. “I put my name on songs I’ll never sing/I’ve gambled on my muse.” A powerhouse chorus from gospel stalwarts The McCrary Sisters turns the lament into a soulful ballad.
McConnell is also a member of My Sister, My Brother. The band is something of a supergroup in Americana music circles. Groenwald is a Nashville songwriter known for his work with John Mayer and The Civil Wars. Starr has been a staple in folk-rock scenes since the late 1990s, when her song “Superhero” got her signed to Geffen and earned her a slot on the Lilith Fair tour. More recently, her songs have scored dramatic scenes in the shows Pretty Little Liars, Grey’s Anatomy, Army Wives, and Nashville. In 2017, Margaret Cho’s record American Myth, which Starr produced and co-wrote, was nominated for a Grammy.
McConnell, Groenwald, and Starr are longtime friends and ace songwriters. But what is surprising about their union as a band is the graceful harmonizing that guides the songs. It was the soothing Carter Family feel of their melodies that inspired the band’s name.
“When we started writing and especially when we started singing together, it was like, ‘Wow. This is not normal. This feels very natural,’ ” McConnell says. “It feels like singing with a sibling you’ve sung with for a very long time. Very quickly, it became a special collaboration.” ◀
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.