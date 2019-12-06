The Santa Fe Symphony has rounded up some of the usual suspects for its holiday pops concert, Christmas Treasures (“White Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride” and selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite), along with some unusual ones, such as Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Greensleeves” and a suite of music from the film The Polar Express. Johann Strauss’ Radetzky March adds a martial tone to the proceedings, while Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Bacchanale” gets you in the mood for that upcoming office party. 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St. $22-$80, $19.80-$72 for students, military, and first responders (phone orders only), 505-983-1414, santafesymphony.org, lensic.org.
